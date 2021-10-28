Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce $839.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.67.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

