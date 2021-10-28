Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) PT at $47.25

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.