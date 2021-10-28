Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $84.63

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,892 shares of company stock worth $4,486,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,627. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

