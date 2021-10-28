Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $515.13

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of DXCM traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $570.32. 505,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.53. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,178 shares of company stock worth $25,500,931 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

