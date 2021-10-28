Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $55.00

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $41.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $563.84 million, a P/E ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

