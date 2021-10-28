Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) PT at $25.03

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.03.

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2,061.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $30.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

