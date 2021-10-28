Brokers Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 112,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

