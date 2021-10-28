Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $12.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $188.63 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 308,404 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

