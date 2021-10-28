Brokers Offer Predictions for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Aaron’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of AAN opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 141.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 566,439 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 172.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 245,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.