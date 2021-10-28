Brokers Offer Predictions for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.