Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 582.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,708,000 after buying an additional 312,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

