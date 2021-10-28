Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

