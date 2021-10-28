Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) vs. Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Financial Survey

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Provident Financial pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Provident Financial and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 19.01% 6.02% 0.64% Brookline Bancorp 30.60% 10.89% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.15 $7.56 million $1.00 16.67 Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.50 $47.63 million $0.58 27.10

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

