Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 260 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $13,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 4th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $5,194.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $13,886.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40.

HCAT stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

