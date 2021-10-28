Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of BBW stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $593,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,629 shares of company stock worth $1,885,722. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

