Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.

BG stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,613. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. Bunge has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

