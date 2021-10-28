Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Head to Head Comparison

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Burberry Group alerts:

0.2% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Burberry Group and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.07 billion 3.44 $491.53 million $0.88 29.57 Victrex $339.29 million 8.01 $69.15 million $0.96 32.69

Burberry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex. Burberry Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burberry Group and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 8 5 0 2.38 Victrex 1 4 6 0 2.45

Burberry Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.15, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Victrex has a consensus target price of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victrex beats Burberry Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.