Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

