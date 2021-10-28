C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

