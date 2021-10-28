Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.90% of Cactus worth $191,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.