Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 273,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 105,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.