Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been given a C$2.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

