California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICF International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $8,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

