California Public Employees Retirement System Has $389,000 Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

