California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,240 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,240 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 360.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $71.83.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

