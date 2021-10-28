California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 387 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Seaboard in the second quarter worth about $727,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Seaboard by 72.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seaboard by 14.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,883.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,870.02 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

