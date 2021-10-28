California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 451,090 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1,169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,090 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $100,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $126.80 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

