California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 106,898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of CVS Health worth $194,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 307,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $1,234,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,636,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,521,000 after purchasing an additional 129,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.