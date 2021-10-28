California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $122,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $152.50 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

