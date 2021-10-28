California State Teachers Retirement System Has $105.36 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $105,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $392.64 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $395.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.24 and a 200-day moving average of $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

