California State Teachers Retirement System Has $164.82 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $164,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

ANTM opened at $433.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

