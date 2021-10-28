California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,666 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 774,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Crown Castle International worth $151,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 106.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

