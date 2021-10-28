Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.03

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 97 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

CALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.78.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

