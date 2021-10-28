Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLXT stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

In related news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

