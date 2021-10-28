Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 994.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 40,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.85. 544,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,983. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $162.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

