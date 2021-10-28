Cameco (CCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$31.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$33.92. The company has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.42.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

