Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 796.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

CCORF opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

