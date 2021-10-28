Canaccord Genuity Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

