Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.83 ($75.10).

Cancom stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €59.36 ($69.84). The stock had a trading volume of 188,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €60.78 ($71.51). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

