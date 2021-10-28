CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannaGrow stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

