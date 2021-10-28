Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Canon were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CAJ stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

