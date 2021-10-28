Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile (CVE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.