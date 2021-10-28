Cantaloupe (CTLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CTLP opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $839.17 million, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.