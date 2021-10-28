Cantaloupe (CTLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTLP opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $839.17 million, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

