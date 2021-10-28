Capital International Inc. CA Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $433.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $438.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.42.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
