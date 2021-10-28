Capital International Inc. CA Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $433.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $438.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.