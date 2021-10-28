Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Grifols were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

