Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

Linde stock opened at $318.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $321.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

