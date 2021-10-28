Capital International Inc. CA Sells 21,384 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,803,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,891,526. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.