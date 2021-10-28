Capital International Investors Acquires 407,782 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807,571 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,782 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.99% of Electronic Arts worth $403,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Motco raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

EA stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

