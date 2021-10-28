Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250,704 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.63% of CSX worth $455,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.86 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

