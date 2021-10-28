Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,041,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.47% of Infosys worth $424,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,474,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

